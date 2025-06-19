CFD battling smoky fire at North Park apartment building: LIVE

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 19, 2025 9:41PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is on the scene of a smoky fire in what appears to be an apartment building on the city's Northwest Side on Thursday afternoon.

Chopper 7 was over the scene in the North Park neighborhood's 5100-block of North Kimball Avenue at 4:30 p.m.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof and a window.

CFD crews have been working on the roof.

A North Park, Chicago fire broke out at an apartment building in the 5100-block of North Kimball Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities did not immediately say what started the fire.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

