CFD battling smoky fire at North Park apartment building: LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is on the scene of a smoky fire in what appears to be an apartment building on the city's Northwest Side on Thursday afternoon.

Chopper 7 was over the scene in the North Park neighborhood's 5100-block of North Kimball Avenue at 4:30 p.m.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof and a window.

CFD crews have been working on the roof.

Authorities did not immediately say what started the fire.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.