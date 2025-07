Six Flags Great America bringing back chaperone policy this week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six Flags Great America is bringing back its chaperone policy this week.

Starting Thursday, guests aged 15 and under have to be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or adult aged 21 or older.

The policy will be in effect all day through this weekend.

After this weekend, it will be in effect from 5 p.m. until close through the end of the season.

Chaperones must show ID, and they cannot accompany more than 10 kids through the park.