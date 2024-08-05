Ford's assembly plant in Chicago celebrates 100 years

100 years ago, the first cars that rolled off the line were Model-Ts. On Sunday, it is the home of SUVs like the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Navigator.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ford's assembly plant on Chicago's Southeast Side turned 100 this year, and there was an open house Sunday to mark the milestone.

The assembly line at the plant has been updated a lot since it first opened at Torrence Avenue and 126th Street in 1924.

"So, the amazing employees that have worked here over the decades, it's 100 years. They've produced 15 million cars. That's a whole lotta work that went into it," said Ted Ryan with Ford Motor Company.

Ryan is a historian with Ford Motor Company, and he took part in the open house that celebrated the legacy of the facility, which has withstood the Great Depression, World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been modernized continuously, and the people that work here are the backbone of the Ford system," Ryan said.

Angela Weathers has been a plant manager for the past three years and says it is an honor to work at a place with such a legacy.

"We're really celebrating three things: Explorer/Aviator launch 2025; 100 years, and celebrating our people," Weathers said. "It's really amazing that this is the longest continuously running plant that Ford has. And we're celebrating with all the great folks that build the vehicles here."