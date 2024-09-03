Forest Park Blue Line shooting: What we know about suspect Rhanni Davis' criminal history

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The I-Team has uncovered more information about the person accused in a mass shooting on a CTA Blue Line train that killed four sleeping passengers Monday, including red flags in their past.

According to state regulatory officials, 30-year-old Rhanni Davis is an ex-security guard, officially licensed by the state of Illinois and also licensed as a firearms instructor.

Davis' security guard license expired at the end of July, before which the CTA suspect was legally authorized to carry a gun while working.

The accused shooter's criminal history begins in 2014, when Chicago police arrested the then 20-year-old Davis and charged them with misdemeanor battery using their given name James McDavis.

That case ended with a guilty plea and was the beginning of a series of criminal, gun and traffic charges and arrests.

Davis was also arrested with a loaded gun at a public transit station in the past. The I-Team obtained records revealing METRA commuter rail police arrested Davis in 2019 with 9mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun, with one 9mm Luger hollow point bullet in the chamber and seven in the magazine. That case was dropped by Cook County prosecutors.

There was another gun arrest in 2021, also for a 9mm, when the weapon was found by Chicago police following a traffic accident. Again, the case was dropped by prosecutors.

The cases may have been dropped because Davis had a legal Illinois FOID card and a Firearm Control Permit that allows licensed security guards to carry guns while on duty. But the charge came because Davis wasn't on duty.

And in the decade since arrest the first arrest, even while Davis had multiple arrests, there was only one misdemeanor conviction connected to a looting incident. None of these apparently sparked any state effort to revoke Davis' security guard license.

Why wasn't the criminal history acted on the past decade? The gun charges reported were thrown out. Davis' only convictions were misdemeanors.

Authorities now claim Davis roamed between two CTA train cars and used a gun they may have recently been authorized to carry, breaking laws they said Davis was licensed to know and follow.