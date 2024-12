Forever Home: Adopt 'Saluki'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For Forever Home Friday, we have "Saluki" and Susanna Wickham the CEO of PAWS Chicago joining ABC7.

Saluki is a three-month-old kitten and is up for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center, 1997 N Clybourn Ave.

There is a $150 adoption fee, which is $125 each when adopting a pair.

PAWS says Saluki "has the perfect balance of playful energy and snuggly sweetness."

For more information, visit www.pawschicago.org.