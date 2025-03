Forever Home Friday: Adopt Lillian & Kimi

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tiny N Tall Rescue, Inc. is featuring two lovable dogs, Kimi and Lillian, for adoption. Kimi, a 6-year-old Cocker Spaniel, and Lillian, a 4-year-old, are currently being fostered through the rescue organization. Those interested in adopting Kimi or Lillian can contact Tiny N Tall Rescue at (857) 477-2391 or visit their website for more information. To suggest a foster organization or animal shelter to be featured on ABC 7 Eyewitness News, email us.