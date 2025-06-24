Former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith has been inducted into the 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame class, the team announced Tuesday.

Keith is the 48th Blackhawks player to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, with the most recent being Jeremy Roenick, the Blackhawks said.

"Originally selected by Chicago in the second round (54th overall) of the 2002 NHL Draft, Keith is the all-time leader among Blackhawks defensemen in games played (1,192). He also ranks second in assists (520) and points (625), and ranks third in goals (105). Keith leads all Blackhawks defensemen in career postseason games played (135), assists (68) and points (86), and ranks fourth with 18 playoff goals," the team said in a news release.

Keith, a Winnipeg, Manitoba native, won three Stanley Cups with Chicago in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

He played his final season with the Edmonton Oilers in 2021-22 and retired in July 2022, the release said.