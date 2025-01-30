Man killed after Metra train hits car in west suburbs ID'd by officials

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was was killed after a Metra train struck a vehicle Tuesday morning.

A North Central Service train struck a vehicle near River Grove, killing one person, Metra said.

Francisco L. Rosario, 34, was identified as the man killed in the crash by the medical examiner.

Officials said Rosario died from blunt force injuries from the crash.

On Tuesday, trains on the North Central Service line were halted near River Grove, and Milwaukee District West Line trains were halted near Galewood.

All operations have eturned to normal.

A damaged gate was also fixed at Narragansett.