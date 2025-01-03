2 killed, 18 injured after small plane crashes through roof of Fullerton, CA building

FULLERTON, Calif. -- Two people were killed and 18 others were injured when a small plane crashed through the roof of a building near Fullerton Municipal Airport on Thursday, police said.

Police and firefighters responded to a warehouse in the 2300 block of Raymer Avenue after the crash was reported just after 2 p.m. A four-alarm fire caused by the crash sent a plume of thick black smoke into the air that was visible for miles.

Crews battled the blaze and dozens of workers were evacuated from the building. The fire was later extinguished.

Of the 18 people injured, 10 were taken to a hospital and eight were treated and released at the scene. Details on the deaths were not immediately released.

Security camera footage captures a fiery explosion and a large plume of black smoke as the plane appeared to dive into the building tilted on its side. Another video from inside the burning building appeared to show a person running with their arm on fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Van's RV-10.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.