Funeral to be held for WWII soldier from Chicago area Harry Jerele after remains ID'd

A funeral for Chicago area soldier Harry Jerele, who died in the Philippines during World War II will be held Friday.

A funeral for Chicago area soldier Harry Jerele, who died in the Philippines during World War II will be held Friday.

A funeral for Chicago area soldier Harry Jerele, who died in the Philippines during World War II will be held Friday.

A funeral for Chicago area soldier Harry Jerele, who died in the Philippines during World War II will be held Friday.

HILLSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Friday is the funeral for a Chicago area soldier who died in the Philippines during World War II.

The remains of Army Private First Class Harry Jerele of Berkeley were returned to Chicago earlier this week after military scientists positively identified them.

The 26-year-old World War II POW/MIA soldier died on December 28, 1942 of pneumonia in a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp in the Philippines.

His remains were accounted for last December when military scientists used DNA analysis and historical records to officially identify his remains.

Jerele's funeral is later Friday morning in Hillside. He will be buried at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

