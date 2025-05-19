Pregnant woman killed in Gary murder-suicide identified by coroner

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A woman who was four months pregnant was found killed in what the coroner said was a murder-suicide.

The Lake County Coroner said it was called to a home in the 400-block of Clark Street in Gary, Indiana on Friday at 11:22 p.m.

Upon arrival, the coroner said they found a 21-year-old woman shot to death. She was four months pregnant.

The coroner identified her as Chasity Shorter of Gary. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Officials also found the body of a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was identified as Brice Taylor of Hammond, Indiana.

The coroner said this was classified as a murder-suicide case.

No other information was available.