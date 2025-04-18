George Lucas talks visual effects advances in 'Light & Magic' season 2

The trailer for the three-part series was introduced at Star Wars Celebration and is streaming now on Disney+

Fans at Star Wars Celebration got a big surprise when Disney+ released the trailer for season 2 of "Light & Magic." And we are getting an even closer look at the innovation that Industrial Light & Magic brought to cinema.

According to the official synopsis, the three-part series "follows Lucasfilm's visual effects company, Industrial Light & Magic, as it enters its most challenging and revolutionary period: the dawn of digital. From creating the first fully realized CG character to solving the challenge of digital water, it is an era that finds ILM scaling new heights of innovation despite dramatic setbacks."

"The old way of doing things was gonna be gone," said George Lucas in the trailer, seen in the video player above.

"Light & Magic" is directed by Joe Johnston and executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein, Joe Johnston, Lawrence Kasdan, Kathleen Kennedy and Carrie Beck. Jacqui Lopez, Ted Schillinger and Michael Garcia serve as co-executive producers.

All three episodes of the second season of "Light & Magic" is streaming now on Disney+.

