Geyser douses house after 30 inch water main break in New Jersey | VIDEO

EDISON, NEW JERSEY -- A water main rupture sent a geyser shooting toward a house in Edison, New Jersey.

It happened on Woodbrook Drive on Monday around 4 p.m.

It forced two homes to be evacuated as the water doused a house at a high rate of speed.

The water pressure was so strong that the roof started to peel back.

Mayor Sam Joshi said that contractors were doing work in the area and hit the main causing the 30-inch main break.

Joshi told ABC New York affiliate WABC the line impacted is a different distribution line than the residential line that runs through the neighborhood and other residents will not be impacted.

Middlesex Water Company said it is reviewing the matter and was not the company doing the work at the time of the incident.

The water company said the party that damaged the main was not working for them either.

Middlesex Water Company said crews have been focused on isolating the main and will work through the night to complete repairs.

They said no customers are without water.

Joshi said over 100 valves needed to be shut off to get the water to stop.

"I was very scared. It was coming at a certain angle. If it came at another angle, it could've hit any of these other houses," said Srujana Panda, a nearby resident.

The damaged home was attached to Frank Adinolfe's house, who raced outside when he heard what happened.

"I was afraid if I opened the door, we would see a lot of water. But no water at all, so we really lucked out. But my neighbor really got it next door to us," next door neighbor Frank Adinolfes said.

Officials believe one of the workers ruptured the pipe. They said they hope to have this fixed within the next 24 hours and then will focus on the investigation and finding what caused the mess.

"There were a few different contractors that were working here, so we don't know exactly which one. We will find out," Mayor Joshi said.

He said the woman who lives in the house stated that she's finding another place to stay.

No one was injured.