Gov. Pritzker, first lady dress up as Shrek for Halloween: 'What are you doing in my swamp?'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From the swamps of Duloc to Springfield, Illinois, a royal character made an appearance at the governor's mansion.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and First Lady Mary Kathryn Muenster celebrated Halloween dressed as Shek and Fiona this year.

"What are you doing in my swamp?" the governor joked on social media. "Thanks for coming out early to celebrate Halloween with MK and I!"

The couple passed out candy to trick-or-treaters on Saturday at the Governor's mansion.

There was no sign of donkey.

Last year, the governor dressed as Professor Albus Dumbledore from Harry Potter.

