Pritzker reacts to alleged arson at Pennsylvania governor's mansion: 'The world has devolved'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Security concerns are top of mind Monday for Gov. JB Pritzker, after a man allegedly firebombed the Pennsylvania governor's mansion, while Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were sleeping inside.

A suspect has been charged with attempted murder, arson and terrorism.

Now, Pritzker is talking about his own security.

Pritzker said he has reached out to Shapiro after learning about the targeted arson attack.

The Illinois governor is decrying the violence, while his security team redoubles their efforts to keep him safe.

Pritzker toured a trade school in Melrose Park earlier Monday. It was his first public event since learning about the attack on the Pennsylvania governor's mansion early Sunday morning.

"The world has devolved, where attacks on elected officials are happening more frequently. They're more dangerous and deadly, and it's a sad situation, frankly, that that's happening," Pritzker said.

Pritzker and Shapiro are both Jewish and both considered potential Democratic presidential contenders in 2028.

Hours before the suspect tossed Molotov cocktails into Shapiro's home, he had hosted a Jewish Passover Seder dinner.

"I don't know if it was related to the attack, but I can say that antisemitism has been on the rise across the United States for several years now," Pritzker said.

Outside Pritzker's Gold Coast mansion Monday, there were two unmarked SUVs. The governor would not say if his security detail will make any changes or if additional security measures will be put into place at the governor's mansion in Springfield.

"I can't say specifically the kinds of security measures that they'll take that are new and different. What I can say is that there is heightened sensitivity to the idea of an invasion by people of those grounds," Pritzker said.

Pritzker also noted that on Sunday he and the first lady came downtown to walk around, trusting his security detail to protect them.

"You can't block yourself off from, you know, being around everyday life and bringing people on the streets, in my view. But my team is careful to make sure that I'm safe in the process, my life is safe," Pritzker said.

Illinois State Police handle security for the governor.

They said in a statement, "The Illinois State Police is constantly assessing security measures and adjusting to the most current threats to ensure the safety of the Governor and the First Family."