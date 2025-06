Governor Pritzker set to sign $55.2B Illinois budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is set to sign the 2026 budget into law Monday morning.

State lawmakers passed the record-setting $55 billion plan two weeks ago.

It includes hundreds-of-millions in education funding and an increase in taxes on sports betting and tobacco products.

But the Illinois spending plan does not include the money needed for mass transit.