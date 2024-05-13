Gwinnett County, Georgia police release video of police dog finding missing child with autism

Heroic video shows a police dog and her handler finding a missing child with autism.

Heroic video shows a police dog and her handler finding a missing child with autism.

Heroic video shows a police dog and her handler finding a missing child with autism.

Heroic video shows a police dog and her handler finding a missing child with autism.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heroic video shows a police dog and her handler finding a missing child with autism.

Gwinnett County police posted the video on their social media.

According to their post, the child went missing on April 22. K9 Sika and her handler Sergeant Townley were dispatched to help find the child. Sika is a dedicated search dog for finding missing people, the police department said.

In the video, you can see Sika sniffing around the grassy area and then minutes later finds the child in a wooded area. Sgt. Townley assured the child Sika is friendly and tells him he can pet her when he comes out of the woods.

Police blurred the video to protect the child's identity.

In their post, Gwinnett County police wrote, "We thank K9 Sika for helping to bring this child home."