2 shot to death in Hammond, coroner says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, May 18, 2025 9:13PM
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Two people were shot and killed early Sunday morning in northwest Indiana.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Michigan Street in Hammond, Indiana, the Lake County Coroner said.

The coroner's office was called to the location around 4:26 a.m., where they located two deceased gunshot victims.

Both homicide victims were male and were shot multiple times, the coroner said.

One victim, a 23-year-old man, was identified as Gary J. Shanklin of East Chicago, Indiana. The other victim's age and identity were not yet known.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

Hammond police continue to investigate, the Lake County Coroner's office said.

