Hannah Kobayashi update: Hawaii woman reported missing in LA safely returns to US, family says

LOS ANGELES -- Hannah Kobayashi, the missing Hawaii woman whose disappearance prompted a massive search in Los Angeles, has safely returned to the U.S., her family said Monday.

The family confirmed to ABC News through a representative that Kobayashi returned to the U.S. over the weekend and is safely back in states.

She returned on her own, the family said.

Kobayashi mysteriously vanished last month after traveling from Hawaii to L.A., sparking a weeks-long search that culminated last week when her family reported she was found safe.

The family has since been offering GoFundMe refunds to the hundreds of people who helped raise nearly $50,000 during their search effort.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Kobayashi entered Mexico on her own Nov. 12, four days after she landed at LAX. She was alone, and there was no indication she was under duress or the victim of a crime, police said.

Kobayashi's father, Ryan Kobayashi, died last month at a parking garage near LAX, after traveling from Hawaii to search for his daughter in L.A.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be suicide.