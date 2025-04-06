Man killed in rollover crash in unincorporated Harvard, officials say

MCHENRY COUNRY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday afternoon in the far north suburbs.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. in the 24700 block of Route 173 in unincorporated Harvard, officials said.

The Harvard Fire Protection District responded to the scene and found a vehicle rolled over onto its roof in a field near the road.

The driver of the vehicle, a man whose age was not yet known, was found inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity was not yet known.

Route 173 was closed in both directions for several hours, officials said.

The cause of the crash was not known.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office and McHenry County Coroner's Office continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.