Meals, van donated to Chicago-area food banks

Hello Fresh, the parent company of Factor, donated meals and a van to Northern Illinois Food Bank and Loaves and Fishes Wednesday.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- There is new hope for local families facing food insecurity.

A donation Wednesday will meet a crucial need for people in the Aurora area.

An assembly line of volunteers passed boxes of meals to load them onto a van.

Not only did the Northern Illinois Food Bank get balanced nutritious meals, but also a van to transport them. All were donated by Factor.

"These vans are refrigerated, and it gives them the ability to reach a larger span of individual ideal that are food insecure in the area," Hello Fresh COO Dan Seidel said.

Hello Fresh, the parent company of Factor, is donating five refrigerated vans to Chicago-area food pantries, including Loaves and Fishes, which has seen a dramatic increase in demand for their services.

"In less than four years, we have tripled that number. We're now serving 2,800 individuals and 10,000 families each week," said Melissa Luken, with Loaves and Fishes.

Experts say there are several factors, including inflation, contributing to the increase in food insecurity. But officials are seeing it all over northern Illinois, including in Aurora. The need is greater than ever.

"It's a lot of people working two, three jobs that require that little bit of extra help," Deputy Mayor Casildo "Casey" Cuevas said.

"Federal funding has been lost; grants have been lost. Income has been lost to our families; so, it's very complex problem," Aurora Deputy Chief of Staff Nicholas Richard-Thompson said.

Seidel lined up alongside other volunteers to fill up the refrigerated van with boxes of donated meals: part of the solution. One was going to the Northern Illinois Food Bank, which is grateful.

"The fact they're giving it to us to assist in our mission is fantastic," said Chuck Falco, with Northern Illinois Food bank.

A lot of the clients that Loves and Fishes serves are elderly and homebound and unable to get to the pantry to pick up food.

The van will allow them to deliver it to right where they are.