Aurora marks 6 years since 5 killed in Henry Pratt shooting: 'Stay Aurora strong'

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- West suburban Aurora marked six years since the mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Company on Saturday.

Russel Beyer, Vincente Juarez, Clayton Parks, Josh Pinkard and Trevor Wehner were killed when a disgruntled employee walked into the company's warehouse and opened fire Feb. 15, 2019. A sixth employee was shot but survived.

Minutes after the workplace shooting, when police officers arrived, the gunman opened fire again and injured five responding officers.

Community members say the date February 15 doesn't get any easier for the city of Aurora.

Abby Parks was one of the victims' family members in attendance at the ceremony, remembering the life of her husband Clayton Parks with her 6-year-old son Axel.

"You are enveloped with a lot of memories, hurt, pain. But the city of aurora has showed me and son and my family so much kindness," Parks said.

A wreath and flowers were placed in front of pictures of the five victims during a ceremony at Aurora City Hall.

Six years ago, a lone gunman, who was an employee at Henry Pratt Company, opened fire on his coworkers. Among them was Vincente Juarez, a forklift driver and a beloved father and grandfather.

"How loving he was to me and the kids... to my mom... just a really good person," the victim's daughter Diana Juarez said.

"The day that everything happened, I thought he was going to come home and everything would be normal again," the victim's granddaughter Genesis said. "But it just hasn't been the same... he was the best grandpa ever."

The shooting having a profound effect on the city. The ceremony on Saturday allowed the community to pause and reflect.

"We have to remember to stay Aurora strong, to make sure things like this don't happen again," Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said. "As long as we remember, hopefully we don't repeat those same tragic events that happened six years ago."