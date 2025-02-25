High school love letter from Michael Jordan up for sale at auction

A love letter that Michael Jordan wrote while in high school is going up for auction.

DURHAM, N.C. -- Just call it love and basketball.

Buyers have a chance to purchase a love letter penned by hoops legend Michael Jordan.

The handwritten letter is up for bid in the 2025 Lelands Winter Classic Auction.

The former NBA and University of North Carolina icon wrote the letter dated May 20, 1981, for his then-girlfriend when the two were students at Laney High School in Wilmington.

In the letter, Jordan, then a high school senior, professes his love to her numerous times. But he does lay out one stipulation, a Jordan Rule of sorts: If she wants his heart, she has to share his love of basketball.

In one revealing passage, Jordan wrote: "I hope I can never stop thinking about you... you are my whole life next to basketball. Please don't get mad about that statement. You are my whole life but you can't have basketball. It's hard for me to do this because one day I hope to make a living of this."

Those interested in buying the love letter have until March 15 to cast a bid.

Be prepared to open that wallet though - bidding starts at $10,000.

