Hinsdale community uses 'ice bucket challenge' for mental health awareness after losing 2 students

Modeled after the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Hinsdale Central High School community is using cold water to raise mental health awareness.

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Hinsdale high school students doused their superintendent with ice cold water, and it was his idea.

Hinsdale Central High School recently lost two students who were suffering from mental illness, and this is a way to help spread the message.

"Remind people that mental health is real. It affects all of us. We all get scared, depressed, anxious," said Hinsdale District 86 Superintendent Dr. Michael Lach.

The challenge is spreading quickly through social media, not only in Hinsdale, but around the country, and even internationally. Many young people are posting videos of themselves getting doused with buckets of cold water, and then challenging others by name to do the same.

"Most people are on board, but the idea of getting ice thrown at your head isn't necessarily pleasing," said Hinsdale Central freshman Fiona Schimp.

"I've seen it all over social media with a lot of my friends and people I don't know. It's really just going around," said Hinsdale Central senior Sherman Patel.

It can be a lot of fun, but in Hinsdale, it is also inspired by the important message of those who they have lost.

"We want to do something to commemorate them and celebrate them, and bring awareness to the subject," said Hinsdale Central senior David Leung.

More than a decade ago, ice bucket challenges like this helped raise some $220 million for research into ALS, the fatal illness that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

"We are grateful, because mental health is a big part of ALS, too," said Julie Sharpe with ALS United Greater Chicago.

And you can't do a story about the ice bucket challenge unless you get a little wet yourself! ABC7's John Garcia got water dumped on him live from Hinsdale.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .