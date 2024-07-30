Chicago police release image of car wanted in Calumet Heights hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a vehicle wanted in connection with a Calumet Heights hit-and-run that left a pedestrian critically injured.

Police describe the car as silver in color, possibly a 2009 Volvo with windshield and right headlight damage.

The crash happened in the Calumet Heights neighborhood's 2800-block of East 95th Street just before 3:45 p.m. Police said a car was traveling eastbound on 95th Street when it hit a 36-year-old man crossing the street.

Witnesses said the driver appeared to be going at a high rate of speed and started to drive the wrong way in the westbound lanes to get around the traffic, when it hit the victim.

"It was a fast car, it was going by him and he got hit and he flies 10 meters, something like that and the guy who hit him, he went out of his car and he saw the blood covering him so he got scared and then he left," witness Munassar Aldabishi said.

Another witness told ABC 7, the victim had just purchased food from a nearby gas station and was walking across the street back to his truck when he was struck.

Witnesses said several people got out of their cars to help... including one woman started to perform CPR, before help arrived.

Police said the victim was ultimately transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers shut down the road for hours as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (312) 745-4521.

