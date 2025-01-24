66-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in West Town crosswalk: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in a crosswalk on the city's West Side on Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the West Town neighborhood's 700-block of North Oakley Boulevard just after 8:45 a.m.

A 66-year-old woman was crossing the street when a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross turned into the crosswalk and struck her, police said.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver fled the scene, and no one is in custody. Detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

