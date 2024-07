Police release new photos in search for hit-and-run driver who injured bicyclist in North Center

A hit-and-run driver struck and injured a bicyclist on West Grace Street near Leavitt in North Center, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released new photos in their search for a North Side hit-and-run driver.

The crash happened on July 1 on West Grace Street near Leavitt in the North Center neighborhood.

Surveillance cameras captured images of a woman driving an SUV that struck and injured a bicyclist, police said.

That vehicle has since been found, but investigators are looking for the suspect and any possible witnesses.

