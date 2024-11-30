How to make sure you're getting a good deal during Black Friday, Cyber Monday shopping

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here is a quick tip to save on holiday shopping.

Whether you are cashing in on Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, the coupon code website BravoDeal says there are tips to compare and save even more!

First, look when you check out to see if you can add a coupon code. You can find them on coupon websites or even by doing a quick google search.

Remember that purchasing bundles can save you money. Electronics, including smart home devices, are often bundled with accessories or complementary products.

Also try to research before the sales start. Check the current prices so you know if the "sale" is really a good deal.

Do not forget to check return policies. Some electronics may have shorter return windows or restocking fees.

Also, beware of fake websites. Check address bars and URLs closely to make sure you are not shopping on a scam site.