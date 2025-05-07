Chicago faithful pray for cardinals in conclave during Holy Name Cathedral Mass

In Chicago Wednesday, there were prayers for the papal process.

In Chicago Wednesday, there were prayers for the papal process.

In Chicago Wednesday, there were prayers for the papal process.

In Chicago Wednesday, there were prayers for the papal process.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In Chicago Wednesday, there were prayers for the papal process.

A Mass was held at Holy Name Cathedral focused on the election of a new pope.

The local faithful shared their hopes for the next leader of the Catholic Church.

The conclave is underway, and while the Vatican may seem like a world away to some, for the world's Catholics, it is where at least some of their prayers are directed, as they await selection of their new faith leader.

Forty-eight-hundred-and-four miles separate Vatican City from Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral, but a group of faithful gathered Wednesday to pray for the world's Cardinals, as they set about electing a new pope.

"I hope they elect the right one: a people's pope," parishioner Tom Theobold said.

SEE MORE: Black smoke after 1st vote; cardinals work to elect next pope | Live updates

In his homily, Father Louis Cameli called on the cardinals to set aside their own ideas and personal ambitions.

"Our prayer for the election of a new pope has bearing, not only on the church, but on the whole world," Cameli said.

But even as the cardinals' first vote ended without the required 2/3 majority, parishioners expressed confidence in their leadership: 80% were selected by the late Pope Francis.

"Pope Francis, who we just adored, he appointed cardinals from all over the world, even areas I wasn't even familiar with," parishioner Victoria Almeida said. "This is not a matter of politics. It's not a matter of conservative versus liberal; this is a matter of uniting everyone and conforming with the doctrines of our faith."

One of those 133 cardinal electors is Chicago's Blase Cupich, who on Wednesday, along with the rest, took the oath of secrecy and fidelity. Seeing those images was a thrill, even to those who work with him on a daily basis.

"He's a part of history. He's one of those electors. It's exciting for us Chicago Catholics to have a vote, in a sense, at the conclave," Father Andy Matijevic said.

Just as the world will know that a new pope has been selected when white smoke emanates from the Sistine Chapel's chimney, at Holy Name, the black mourning bunting that has been adorning the entrance will be replaced with either white or gold.