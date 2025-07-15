Hot dog meets deep dish in new Chicago-style mashup

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lou Malnati's and Portillo's are teaming up to launch a uniquely Chicago creation: the Chicago Dog Deep Dish Pizza. Debuting on National Hot Dog Day, the limited-time pizza combines Lou's buttery deep-dish crust with Portillo's classic hot dog ingredients, including mustard, relish, pickles and sport peppers.

It's available starting Wednesday at Lou Malnati's full-service restaurants in the Chicagoland, only in a small size for dine-in, carryout or delivery.

The two brands say the collab celebrates Chicago's iconic food culture with a bold new twist. To learn more, click here.