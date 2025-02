How to arrange flowers like a Chicago flower pro for Valentine's Day

Robyn Owens, the owner of "Full Blossom Florist" stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss DIY "Do It Yourself" flower bouquets for the day dedicated to love. Owens offered some tips and tricks to help people to be able to try at home ahead of Valentine's Day. Full Blossom Florist is located at 316 E 75th St. in Chicago. To connect with staff, click here.