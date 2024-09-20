How deadlocked jury in ex-AT&T boss' bribery case could impact Mike Madigan's high-profile trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The deadlocked jury in the federal corruption trial of the former president of AT &T could have some ramifications for the high-profile trial of Michael Madigan, the former Illinois House speaker, next month.

ABC7 talked to some former federal prosecutors about what this could mean for how both sides approach the Madigan trial.

Paul La Schiazza avoided a conviction by one vote. The jury deadlocked 11 to one, forcing the judge to declare a mistrial in his federal corruption case.

"So, you had a handful of emails and no one to really sort of connect the dots. So, I think it left the jury wondering, you know, what was in his head? What was his intent?" said former federal prosecutor Patrick Collins.

La Schiazza's case involved bribery allegations connected to a Madigan ally. Those allegations are also part of Madigan's upcoming trial next month.

"Madigan was the most important person in that courtroom. Even though he was absent, it was all about him," said former federal prosecutor Ron Safer. "I would take no comfort in this if, if I were his attorney, because an 11 to one says that that there is a single person who held out."

A recent Illinois Supreme Court ruling tightened the rules around what constitutes bribery, and that may have played a role in La Schiazza's mistrial.

It could also be one of several challenges for prosecutors in Madigan's.

"It's this higher bar from the Supreme Court case that came out recently, and it's the fact that they have tapes, but they don't have someone connecting the dots. So those are challenges, but they're surmountable," Collins said.

Legal experts expect attorneys on both sides of the Madigan case could be adjusting their presentations in light of the hung jury in La Schiazza's case.

But for Madigan, the challenges are much higher.

"Going into federal court as a public corruption defendant, I think you almost have two strikes against you," Collins said.

"It is the accumulation of a number of things, and there are tapes and there are emails and there are cooperating witnesses. He's facing an uphill climb," Safer said.

Madigan's trial is expected to begin in less than three weeks. Meanwhile, attorneys in La Schiazza's case will return next week to discuss what is next. Prosecutors are expected to seek a retrial.