23andMe bankruptcy: How to delete your data, destroy your genetic samples

Gene testing firm 23andMe said it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in order to facilitate its sale after years of struggling.

SAN FRANCISCO -- DNA genetic testing company 23andMe has filed for bankruptcy and will eventually have to sell its assets to pay its creditors.

If you are one of the over 15 million people who have provided saliva samples to them, unless you take action, there is a risk your genetic information could wind up elsewhere - and potentially used in ways you never wanted.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert to customers of 23andMe to remind Californians of their right to delete their genetic data under the Genetic Information Privacy Act (GIPA) and California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA).

We've got you covered with a step-by-step guide on how to delete your genetic data and send instructions to destroy your sample that will only take a couple of minutes:

Delete Genetic Data from 23andMe:

Follow these steps to delete your account and personal information.

Log into your 23andMe account on their website.

Go to the "Settings" section of your profile.

Scroll to a section labeled "23andMe Data" at the bottom of the page.

Click "View" next to "23andMe Data"

Download your data: If you want a copy of your genetic data for personal storage, choose the option to download it to your device before proceeding.

Scroll to the "Delete Data" section.

Click "Permanently Delete Data."

Confirm your request: You'll receive an email from 23andMe; follow the link in the email to confirm your deletion request.



Next, here's how to destroy your 23andMe test samples.

Destroy Your 23andMe Test Sample

If you previously opted to have your saliva sample and DNA stored by 23andMe, but want to change that preference, you can do so from your account settings page, under "Preferences."

Revoke Permission for Your Genetic Data to be Used for Research

If you previously consented to 23andMe and third-party researchers to use your genetic data and sample for research, you may withdraw consent from the account settings page, under "Research and Product Consents."

Under GIPA, California consumers can delete their account and genetic data and have their biological sample destroyed. In addition, GIPA permits California consumers to revoke consent that they provided a genetic testing company to collect, use, and disclose genetic data and to store biological samples after the initial testing has been completed.

The CCPA also vests California consumers with the right to delete personal information, which includes genetic data, from businesses that collect personal information from the consumer.

In 2024, 23andMe faced serious financial trouble, leading to a significant loss in market value, raising concerns about the company's security of user data.

