Man shot to death while walking in Humboldt Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death on the city's Northwest Side on Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened just before 7 a.m. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood's 3800-block of West Augusta Boulevard.

A 45-year-old man was walking near the street when someone walked up to him, took out a gun and fired shots, police said. Then, a vehicle pulled up, and another person got out and opened fire, police said.

The victim, shot in the body, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said both shooters got into the vehicle and fled southbound on Hamlin Avenue.

There is no one in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

