'Hymn' tells the story of South Side half-brothers at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Shakespeare Theater is presenting "Hymn." So far, it has sensational reviews.

The show tells the story of half-brothers who discover each other in middle age based on the South Side of Chicago.

Strangers who turn out to be siblings begin to make space for each other with remnants of the past tense shadowing the future.

Chike Johnson is from Milwaukee, a marine veteran. James Vincent Meredith, of the Steppenwolf Ensemble, grew up in Evanston.

"We're all local, we're all from here," Meredith said. "I think there is something about that - you're not going to have if you get actors from elsewhere."

"Being an actor for over 20 some years - that survival spirit, you get knocked down sometimes, you question your choice of becoming an actor," Johnson said. "I feel like for most actors there's a chip of survival that keeps us going and wanting to do more."

Johnson interprets the character of Benny. He shared with ABC7 that he also has a distant family member.

"I have a brother, who I've only met once. I'm 52 now, and I met him when he was ten - and that was the last time," Johnson said. "Hopefully this summer I'll get to see him as an adult."

Meredith said local actors bring a special feature to a Chicago show.

"Whether it's a record store name, or a street where we grew up, or a high school we went to ... those little pieces of Chicago come in is really significant and it feels so much more deeply seated in our city," Meredith said.

When asked of this is where they thought his future would be, Meredith said:

"I could not have imagined it and I don't think I could ask for more there's something so edifying about being on a stage every night."

"Hymn" is at Chicago Shakespeare Theater through May 25.

