Mother of 3 in US for 10 years, avid church volunteer among those detained by ICE in South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are new details Thursday about some of the people detained at a South Loop immigration facility Wednesday.

It's not clear where all of those detained Wednesday are being held.

Some may be in the basement of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters downtown. The Department of Homeland Security has not responded to requests for information.

A day after being detained, Marina Lopez is in custody at the Broadview detention center, facing what could be imminent deportation back to her native Guatemala. Her attorney said she warned her going into Wednesday's appointment this could happen.

"She had great faith she was not going to be detained. She actually brought her Bible with her. I remember; it was very thick. And she prayed before she went in," attorney Cynthia Fernández said.

A mother of three, including two U.S. citizen children, Lopez came into the country 10 years ago, seeking asylum. She was granted a work permit, but her case has been pending because of a prior arrest at the border six months earlier.

"She spoke to her husband. She talked to her children. She said, 'this might be a possibility.' It could be a couple of days before they saw each other again. She gave him all the paperwork, passports, birth certificates; they put everything in order," Fernández said.

But not all of those detained Wednesday had a heads up. Without the benefit of an attorney to guide them, most showed up to their appointments unawares, after receiving texts messages to come in. Among them was Karla Gil Naranjo, a member at Grace & Peace Church.

"She's an amazing person, working hard. She'll work full-time, volunteer at the center, come to church," Pastor John Zayas said.

Speaking from an Immigration Heritage Month luncheon at the Harold Washington Library Thursday, her pastor denounced what he called a lack of due process.

"Here's an example of someone who is doing it the right way. Following the law, following the process, going to court, doing everything that is being asked of them, and then this happens," Zayas said.

Lopez's attorney said she received a call from her client and an immigration officer, looking to see whether she should sign a form authorizing her U.S. citizen children to be deported along with her. She declined.