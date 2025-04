IDOT holding virtual event on high-speed rail service

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation kicks off a virtual event on high-speed passenger rail service.

Members will discuss a feasibility study on establishing a high-speed rail network.

One focus of the proposed service is on the corridor between Chicago and St. Louis.

The event runs through May 11. Participants can join the event at www.ilhighspeedrail.org.