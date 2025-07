IL Comptroller Susana Mendoza to announce plans for 2026 race

Susana Mendoza is up for re-election but has not indicated whether she will seek another term.

Susana Mendoza is up for re-election but has not indicated whether she will seek another term.

Susana Mendoza is up for re-election but has not indicated whether she will seek another term.

Susana Mendoza is up for re-election but has not indicated whether she will seek another term.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza will make an announcement for the 2026 election on Wednesday.

She is announcing her plans for the 2026 election later this morning.

Mendoza has served as the state's comptroller since 2016.

She has also been a state representative and Chicago city clerk. Mendoza also ran for Chicago mayor in 2019.

She will hold a press conference at about 10 a.m. at the Los Comales Restaurant on 26th Street in Little Village.