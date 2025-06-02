Transit leaders warn of job, service cuts as Illinois budget fails to address RTA funding shortfall

Illinois lawmakers passed a budget that does not address $770 million budget shortfall for the RTA, with leaders warning of job and service cuts.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mass transit and union leaders are warning about jobs and service cuts after Illinois lawmakers passed a budget that does not address $770 million budget shortfall for the RTA.

The RTA oversees Metra, CTA and Pace. Lawmakers' failure to pass a transit reform bill means the RTA is left facing a nearly one billion dollar shortfall now that COVID-19 funding has gone away.

Governor JB Pritzker said reform needs to include commuters from all over the state and not just in the Chicagoland area. Still, Dr. P.S. Sriraj, the director for UIC's Urban Transportation Center, says commuters should expect to be directly impacted.

"It's something that is going to affect whether you use public transportation or not," Dr. Sriraj said. "If they are leaning on public transportation now, they are going to be on the roads, which is going to increase travel times, increase mental anguish, more other road rage issues. There's going to be a whole slew [ of impacts ] , including accidents."

The RTA released a statement shortly after the budget was passed applauding the General Assembly's efforts while underscoring the need to find funding as its agencies prepare budgets for the upcoming fiscal year.

Over the weekend, Governor JB Pritzker said lawmakers have more work to do to get everyone on board for a transit funding fix and explained they need to do it as fast as possible.

