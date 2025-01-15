Bill aims to increase age for Illinois seniors to retake driving exam from 79 to 87

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Currently, the law requires drivers 79 to 80 to take a road exam if their four-year license renewal is up.

For drivers aged 81 to 86, it is every two years, and for drivers 87 and older, it is yearly.

Organizations like AARP say that is discriminatory.

But unlike some, 82-year-old Rochelle McGee is not sure it is such a good idea to drop the road test requirements for some seniors when they get their driver's licenses renewed.

"I've been driving since I was 15, and not a lot of accidents. I have a good driving record, but as I said, everyone is not the same. So, I still think there should be some accountability for citizens," McGee said.

The octogenarian may be in the minority as Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce legislation which would increase the age Illinois drivers have to take a behind-the-wheel test from 79 to 87.

Illinois is currently the only state in the U.S. with a mandatory road test for seniors.

"As secretary of state, my top priority is keeping Illinois roads safe and always making improvements to ensure the safety of everyone who shares them," Giannoulias said.

House Bill 1226, or the Road Safety and Fairness Act, was introduced last week. Sponsors made a similar attempt to alter the law in 2024.

"This is the art of the possible. We have to get this through 177 other folks in the General Assembly," said 70th District State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore.

The latest proposal still requires those drivers to renew their driver's licenses in-person and take a vision test.

"The right to drive should be based on ability, not age," said AARP Illinois State Director Phillippe Largent.

According to Chicago police crash data analyzed by the ABC7 data team, since 2018, people 65 years and older were involved in approximately 11.8% of crashes. That is slightly less than expected, given that people 65+ make up 16.3% of the Chicago driving-age population.

"This legislation is removing this archaic requirement and doing so in a very balanced way," said 8th District State Sen. Ram Villivalam, D-Chicago.

The proposed law also allows for immediate relatives to report unsafe motorists regardless of age to the Secretary of State's Office.

Credible claims of cognitive decline or medical issues could result in actions ranging from retesting to taking driving privileges away entirely.

The measure could be voted on late March or early April.