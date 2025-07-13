Illinois first responders traveling to deadly Texas flood sites to assist with search, recovery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A team of first responders from Illinois is heading to Texas to help with search and recovery efforts after the state was hit by catastrophic floods last week.

The team stopped in Springfield Saturday morning to be sworn in.

The crew is expect to arrive in Texas Sunday morning and will likely start working Monday.

The 39 team members come from fire departments around Illinois, including Chicago.

Central Texas is bracing for more rain this weekend as the search continues for the victims of the Fourth of July floods.

At least 129 people were confirmed dead as of Saturday evening, and 166 people are still missing.

Thousands are taking part in the painstaking search for victims. They include active duty and former navy seals, volunteering their expertise navigating difficult terrain in the Guadalupe River.