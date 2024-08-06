Gov. JB Pritzker praises VP Kamala Harris' pick of MN Gov. Tim Walz as running mate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who was on Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' VP shortlist is reacting to the pick of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Governor Pritzker praised the pick, saying Walz is a praised the choice calling Walz a "proven leader who brings to public service the big heart and hard work of a Midwesterner. His unwavering commitment to improving the lives of working families and to lifting up the most vulnerable is why I'm so excited he will be the Democratic Party's nominee for Vice President.

Pritzker also spoke about Walz at a ceremony where the Illinois governor signed into law a initiative that makes it earlier for the formerly incarcerated women to get documents to help them get a state ID.

He is a kind and decent human being," Pritzker said. "Tim Walz cares deeply about the work that he does and every person he interacts with."

Sources close to the deliberations said Governor Walz, a former school teacher and military veteran, was chosen because of his relatability along with his progressive policies when it comes to police reform as a former member of Congress, he can also be an asset on Capitol Hill.

RELATED: Who is Tim Walz? Kamala Harris selects Minn. governor as VP running mate

"Harris need some balance in terms of having a white male who may be more approachable who may make some white voters feel more comfortable," ABC7 Political Aalsy Laura Washington said. "He's folksy, people like him and he knows how to go on the attack. He's already shown that in his television interviews and she's going to need that kind of support.

Now the Trump-Vance campaign is wasting no time attacking Governor Walz as the Democratic presidential vice president choice, calling him a leftist who embraces a liberal agenda.

Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates released a statement on the pick saying, "We couldn't be more thrilled that Kamala Harris chose a high school social studies teacher as her running mate. Tim Walz has a strong record of delivering for students, teachers, and parents in Minnesota, whether it's increasing funding to public schools, expanding wrap-around services for students, supporting paraprofessionals, funding free breakfast, investing in public schools, protecting DEI initiatives, or protecting reproductive freedom. As a high school history teacher and former coach myself, I know that Walz is aware of the struggles that students face and has shown that he's not afraid to stand up and fight for them - even if it means challenging the wealthy and powerful. Tim Walz will make an already strong ticket even stronger, and educators are looking forward to fighting for a future where our schools are fully funded, where we strengthen public education and our Democracy in the months ahead."

