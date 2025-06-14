Illinois' largest government childcare subsidy excludes thousands, investigation found

Childcare has become one of the biggest line items in a family's budget.

Childcare has become one of the biggest line items in a family's budget.

Childcare has become one of the biggest line items in a family's budget.

Childcare has become one of the biggest line items in a family's budget.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Childcare has become one of the biggest line items in a family's budget, with its costs growing faster than any other household expense in recent decades. But for many Illinois parents, that cost comes with little to no help from state programs, meant to ease the burden.

The Child Care Assistance Program, also known as CCAP, is the largest government childcare subsidy. It significantly reduces monthly costs for families, and it can be an essential source of income for childcare businesses, particularly in Cook County. However, it doesn't provide enough relief for many families and providers, an Illinois Answers Project investigation found.

While Illinois infuses hundreds of millions of dollars a year into childcare programs, strict eligibility requirements and limitations exclude tens of thousands of families. The issue - forcing many families to make difficult life, financial and career decisions.

To read the full investigation by the Illinois Answers Project, visit illinoisanswers.org.