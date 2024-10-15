$250K unclaimed lottery ticket sold in Little Village will expire soon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Time is running out for a lucky Chicago player to claim a $250,000 prize.

A winning ticket was purchased at Fairplay Finer Foods at 2200 South Western Avenue in Little Village.

The Lucky Day Lotto drawing was on October 29, 2023.

"If you think you purchased a Lucky Day Lotto ticket for last year's October 29 drawing, now is the time to check under your sofa cushions, in old coat pockets, or any other spots where a year-old lottery ticket might be tucked away," a spokesperson said for the Illinois Lottery.

The ticket expires on October 29, 2024 - exactly one year after the drawing.

Apparently, there are nearly $4.5 million worth of unclaimed prizes.

That includes an unclaimed $100,000 winning ticket sold at Huck's on 319 East Calumet Street in Centralia - the draw date was March 23, 2024.

Also, a $1 million winning ticket sold at the ARCO at 2758 West Peterson Avenue has not been claimed, the draw date was on July 6, 2024.