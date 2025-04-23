Father, daughter win $3M from scratch-off ticket sold at suburban Jewel-Osco

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (WLS) -- A family is celebrating big after winning $3 million while getting groceries.

The $3 million winning ticket was bought at a Jewel-Osco in Westchester, located at 2128 Mannheim Road.

"My dad enjoys playing scratch-offs, and I just enjoy spending time with him," one of the winners said.

As she was grocery shopping, she decided to pick up a $3,000,000 Cash Fortune ticket, which costs $30.

"I scratched it right there in the store-and when I saw I'd won $3,000,000, I couldn't believe it. I scanned it at the machine to be sure, and when it confirmed the win, I almost peed my pants," she said.

Now, she plans on taking a vacation with her father: "there's no way I'd go without him!"