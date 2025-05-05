Man wins $2M on scratch-off lottery ticket at gas station in Shorewood

SHOREWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A man is $2 million wealthier after spending $20 on a scratch-off ticket, the Illinois Lottery said.

The winner dubbed himself as "Classic Car Collector." He said he went into Lenny's Gas N Wash at 1201 W. Jefferson Street to buy coffee on his way to work.

He decided to buy a $20 Mega Bucks scratch-off ticket and went out back to his car.

He scratched in the car and walked right back inside to check in with the clerk.

"As more and more zeroes started to appear, and then the final $2,000,000, I just couldn't believe it. I kept staring at the ticket, thinking, there's no way... this can't be real," he said. "Even with the machine flashing 'WINNER,' I still didn't believe it. I must've been standing there for a while because the clerk came over and asked if something was wrong, so I showed her the ticket - she put on her glasses, took one look, and screamed!"

When he told his wife, he said she was in such disbelief - it looked like she was going to faint.

The winer said he plans to expand his classic car collection and buy a few acres of land.

As for Shorewood's Gas N Wash, they will receive a bonus of $20,000.

