$10.4 million winning Lotto ticket sold at Des Plaines gas station

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 11, 2025 5:50PM
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban gas station is celebrating a huge lottery win.

A very lucky Illinois Lottery player bought a jackpot-winning Lotto ticket worth $10,400,000 in Des Plaines on Saturday.

The ticket was sold at a Mobil gas station at 9660 Golf Road.

The winner matched all six numbers to score the over $10 million prize.

"We only bought this store a month ago, and already we have a big jackpot winner!" exclaimed Jinu John, co-owner of the Mobil gas station . "I don't know who won - but it's certainly one lucky guy or girl."

The winning numbers were: 6-9-18-31-39-49.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

