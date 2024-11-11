Woman wins $1M in Elmhurst after forgetting about lottery ticket

A suburban woman became a millionaire after randomly buying a ticket while grocery shopping.

Suburban woman wins $1M after forgetting about ticket A suburban woman became a millionaire after randomly buying a ticket while grocery shopping.

Suburban woman wins $1M after forgetting about ticket A suburban woman became a millionaire after randomly buying a ticket while grocery shopping.

Suburban woman wins $1M after forgetting about ticket A suburban woman became a millionaire after randomly buying a ticket while grocery shopping.

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban woman put a lottery ticket in her purse and forgot about it. She ended up winning a big jackpot.

She said she purchased the ticket on a whim at the Schiller Street Jewel-Osco in Elmhurst

The ticket was purchased the same of the drawing on October 20.

The woman finally dug into her purse and checked the numbers.

The winning numbers were: 2-3-24-25-28.

She played all five numbers and won a million dollars. She said she will be using the money for travel.

For the Jewel-Osco in Elmhurst, which means a bonus of $10,000.

READ ALSO | Man wins $1 million lottery with $20 bill he found on the ground

