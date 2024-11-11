Woman wins $1M in Elmhurst after forgetting about lottery ticket

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban woman put a lottery ticket in her purse and forgot about it. She ended up winning a big jackpot.
She said she purchased the ticket on a whim at the Schiller Street Jewel-Osco in Elmhurst
The ticket was purchased the same of the drawing on October 20.
The woman finally dug into her purse and checked the numbers.
The winning numbers were: 2-3-24-25-28.
She played all five numbers and won a million dollars. She said she will be using the money for travel.
For the Jewel-Osco in Elmhurst, which means a bonus of $10,000.
