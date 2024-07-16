1 dead after semi-trailer falls off I-80, overturns; Illinois State Police say

A driver was killed after a semi-trailer fell off I-80 and rolled over onto Kedzie Avenue Tuesday morning.

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead after a semi-trailer went down an embankment on I-80 in the south suburbs Tuesday morning, Illinois State police said.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Kedzie Avenue.

Police said the semi-trailer left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned onto Kedzie Avenue.

Police sad the driver of the semi-trailer was pronounced dead. One lane on eastbound I-80 is closed and both directions of Kedzie Avenue under I-80 are closed, police said.

Police are investigating and further details were not immediately available.