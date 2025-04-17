Illinois State Police trooper injured in South Side crash after vehicle runs red light: officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois State Police trooper was injured in a crash Wednesday on the city's South Side.

The crash happened around 4:56 p.m. at West 51st Street and South Wentworth Avenue, ISP officials said.

State police said the trooper was driving northbound on Wentworth when someone ran a red light and hit the trooper's vehicle.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital with injuries, ISP said. Their squad vehicle was damaged and towed from the scene.

There was no word yet on any charges as authorities continue to investigate.